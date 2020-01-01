Mariah Carey urges fans to donate to New York healthcare workers

Mariah Carey has implored fans to donate to support medical staff in New York amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The We Belong Together singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip, urging fans to give what they can to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and the Department of Medicine at Columbia University.

"Here we are in New York. It's just after 7pm and we're all just finishing clapping for all the heroes on the frontlines, fighting to save lives," she said. "You are all incredible and we are so grateful to you.

"Today, I just want to thank the recently graduated medical students at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia Medical. Many have graduated early to step up and help care for patients with Covid-19," Mariah continued. "Join us and acknowledge the frontline heroes in your life. Please consider giving if you can - every little bit helps. Stay healthy, stay safe, stay blessed."

In the accompanying caption, the star shared details on how fans can donate, by either texting "Fight19" to the number 51555, or by visiting the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital website.

On Sunday, Mariah also tweeted a video showing her standing atop her building as she clapped and cheered for those working on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"7pm in NYC on Easter. Clapping for our heroes. Thank You," she added.