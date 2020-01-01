Pink's husband Carey Hart details her terrifying coronavirus ordeal

Pink's husband Carey Hart has detailed the terrifying symptoms the singer and their son Jameson faced while battling the coronavirus.

The motocross star, who has remained asymptomatic throughout his family's ordeal, described the experience as "intense" in a phone interview on SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show and revealed the What About Us hitmaker really struggled to breathe due to her asthma.

"It was intense," he said, noting their three-year-old was hit hard. "They both got extremely sick. My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people (sic).

"My wife got it pretty bad as well. She has asthma. It totally attacked her lungs and her chest. She was having a hard time breathing."

Pink, born Alecia Moore, was the only one in the family to get tested so they assumed they all had the coronavirus, although their eight-year-old daughter Willow has not shown symptoms.

"Unfortunately, we only had access to a test for my wife," he said. "Not that I don't really feel we needed more, because we figure the four of us on top of each other for a couple of weeks at this point, one of us has it, we all have it at this point (sic). You kind of have to assume that. We just took the lead on my wife's test."

Pink announced she and Jameson had battled the illness on social media after she recovered earlier this month.