Ozzy Osbourne donating merchandise profits to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's charity

Ozzy Osbourne is marking Parkinson's Awareness Month by donating 10 per cent of the profits from his tour merchandise to Michael J. Fox's charity.

The Black Sabbath rocker has been struggling with injury and illness since battling pneumonia and suffering a fall at his home last February, and earlier this year, revealed he had been living with Parkinson's disease - to which he was first alerted in 2003.

To help raise awareness of the illness and fund research into a cure, Ozzy has now pledged that a cut of the profits from her online merchandise store will go towards The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding better treatments and a cure for the neurological disease.

"Past tours exclusive merch last bits of remaining stock available until sold out! April is #ParkinsonsAwarenessMonth so 10 per cent of ALL sales going directly to the @MichaelJFoxOrg for #Parkinsons research," Ozzy tweeted.

Various pieces of apparel, tour books, posters, and other accessories are available to purchase.

Opening up about his battle with Parkin's II, a variation of the progressive condition, at the iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man event earlier this year, the 71-year-old metal legend said: "Everyone thinks I've just discovered the Parkinson's. I've known about the Parkinson's since 2003. And it's not like the Michael J. Fox one, thank God.

"It's a milder thing that I have, but still - it's there. I can't let it stop me."

Back to the Future star Fox learned he was battling the nervous system disorder in 1991 and disclosed his condition to the public in 1998.