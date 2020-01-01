NEWS Miranda Lambert clears the air after sparking backlash with Joe Exotic throwback snap Newsdesk Share with :







Miranda Lambert has made peace with her social media followers after sparking backlash by sharing a throwback snap of herself and Tiger King star Joe Exotic.



The country singer posted three pictures on her Twitter page on Monday which showed her with Exotic, his ex-husband John Finlay, and an employee at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.



"Here's a little Monday memory for y'all. #TigerKing #WayTooPrettyForPrison," she wrote alongside the images, referencing her song Way Too Pretty for Prison and the prison sentence Exotic is currently serving for plotting to kill his big cat rival Carole Baskin.



She was immediately inundated with messages from her followers, many of whom accused her of aligning herself with Exotic - who was also convicted for mistreating animals at the zoo.



"That's not a pic I would be proud of let alone post on social media. Very disappointed," one person wrote, while another added: "Surprised that you would post this considering you (sic) love of animals???? Odd!"



Shortly after receiving the messages, Miranda returned to her Twitter page to explain the background to the snaps.



"Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners," the 36-year-old explained. "MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was more room and they could be treated and adopted.



"Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. Now I know it's 'Joe Exotic.' I've never been to his zoo and I didn't even know he had tigers. OBVIOUSLY, I'd never condone animals being treated badly."