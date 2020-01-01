NEWS Gavin Rossdale is 'missing' his sons amid the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 54-year-old singer has three sons - Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, six - with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, and has revealed that due to social distancing rules put in place as a result of the global health crisis, he hasn’t seen his brood in person for “10 days”.



He said: “I spent the first two weeks with them, and then they went to Oklahoma. They’re on a 10,000 acre ranch so I’m just thinking it’s okay for now, but we’ll see.



"That is the real big dilemma, for parents … kids … with split custody. Because you don’t wanna … I don’t wanna … you know what I mean? You’re mindful of like, I know who’s around me, no-one. No-one’s bringing me the corona, no-one. But when you send your kids out somewhere else, when they come back to you, now you’re prone to whoever they’re with. It’s a tricky one for all divorced parents.”



Gavin normally sees his sons “every five days or so”, and has said he’s struggling to cope without seeing them as they spend time with their mother and her boyfriend Blake Shelton.



He added: “I miss them and they should be back. They were with me the first two weeks and then I haven’t had them for 10 or 11 days, and that’s a long time. Normally I have them every five days or so, that’s what I’m used to.



“At first it was like ‘Okay cool, I can play guitar more’, but now I’m like, I kind of prefer it when they’re around actually.”



The Bush frontman does FaceTime with his brood, but says they don’t enjoy sitting and talking to him through a screen, so they often put the phone in their pocket whilst they continue to play.



Speaking on SiriusXM, Gavin said: “We do a lot of FaceTime, but kids don’t really like to FaceTime. They FaceTime and then carry on with their lives, so I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot.”