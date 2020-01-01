NEWS Megadeth ready new album to be released post coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Megadeth have got all the songs ready to be recorded for their next album once the coronavirus pandemic is over.



The thrash metal band's bassist David Ellefson has revealed that they are set to enter the studio once it's "healthy" to and everyone is out of self-isolation to complete their follow-up to 2016's 'Dystopia'.



David told the blog Madness To Creation: "We've got the songs written, they're ready to be recorded.



"Actually, our drummer Dirk (Verbeuren) and I were scheduled to be in Nashville last week recording, but once everything shut down here in America with the pandemic, we decided it would be good judgement to just sort of kick that down the road a little bit.



"So we're just waiting until it's healthy for us all to be travelling and be congregating back together again. And then we'll kick off the recording of the album."



Frontman Dave Mustaine - who completes the lineup with Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren - battled throat cancer last summer, but was given the all-clear this year, and despite them having to reschedule some shows as a result, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers told fans they were still ploughing ahead with work on their 16th LP.



The 'Symphony of Destruction' singer wrote: "Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to 'Dystopia' - which I can't wait for everyone to hear.



"I'm so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

"I'll keep everyone posted.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

"See you soon

"Dave Mustaine (sic)"



Dave announced he was "100 per cent cancer free" at the band's show at London's Wembley Arena on January 31.

He told the crowd: "On October 16, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, 'You're 100 per cent free of cancer.'



"It felt really good to be able to come out here and stand on this stage in front of so many of my old friends here in London."