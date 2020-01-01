Diddy and Jennifer Lopez reconnect online for charity dance-a-thon

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reunited virtually with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez on Sunday as they danced together online to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The rap mogul hosted an all-day dance party on Instagram Live (https://www.instagram.com/diddy/) on the Easter holiday to boost donations to non-profit Direct Action, which is providing aid to U.S. medical workers in underprivileged communities during the global pandemic.

He had raised $3.5 million (£2.4 million) within the first hour of the benefit bash, during which he welcomed guests DJ D-Nice, COVID-19 survivor Rita Wilson, Brazilian superstar Anitta.

He continued to step things up by chatting to models Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, comedienne Tiffany Haddish, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion, while he also reconnected with Lopez and her fiance, retired baseball ace Alex 'A-Rod' Rodriguez.

"Hi Papi!" greeted Lopez, after Diddy asked how they were doing. "We're great, we're blessed and we're happy to be here today to support you..."

During their online reunion, Diddy dedicated Elvis Crespo's Suavemente to his ex, with whom he has remained close friends, as J.Lo exclaimed, "You know I like that!", and began dancing along with the Bad Boy Records founder.

As Diddy showed off his fancy footwork, Lopez quipped, "I probably taught you that!"

The conversation took on a serious tone for a moment as Lopez expressed her thanks to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak, gushing, "For me, it's just about their dedication..., inspiring everybody to just think bigger and to put yourself on the line for somebody else is the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's just so inspiring to me and it's a beautiful thing... It's such a great and beautiful thing."

Meanwhile, as Rodriguez joined in the chat, Lopez revealed the former New York Yankees athlete is Diddy's "biggest fan", as the hitmaker played the remix of his track Been Around the World for A-Rod.

Diddy and Lopez dated for two years from 1999 until 2001. She and A-Rod became engaged last year (19).