Billie Eilish 'can't win' with slut-shaming critics

Pop sensation Billie Eilish was in disbelief at the backlash she faced after sharing rare footage of herself in a swimsuit while on vacation earlier this year.

The Bad Guy singer, who turned 18 in December, is famed for her boyish style, typically wearing baggy clothes in an effort to keep the focus on her music, but she stunned Instagram followers in January when she uploaded a series of photos and videos from a trip to Hawaii, including one brief clip in which she was shown showering outdoors in a low-cut one-piece.

However, some critics didn't appreciate the sexy snap and attacked the star for her aesthetic choices, claiming she was a hypocrite.

"I saw comments like, 'How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualised and wear this?!' It was trending," she tells Dazed magazine.

"There were comments like, 'I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she's a w**re.' Like, dude. I can't win."

Eilish now feels pressured to stick to her boxy style: "If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it," she adds. "People would be like, 'You've changed, how dare you do what you've always rebelled against?' I'm like, 'I'm not rebelling against anything, really.'

"I can't stress it enough. I'm just wearing what I wanna wear. If there's a day when I'm like, 'You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly,' I should be allowed to do that."

Eilish had previously hit out at body shamers in a video interlude used in her Where Do We Go? Tour, which launched in early March but was subsequently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage featured the teenager slowly undressing - removing her shirt to eventually stand in just her bra, as she called out detractors for constantly passing judgement.