Marvin and Rochelle Humes expecting third baby

Marvin Humes and wife Rochelle Humes are to become parents for the third time.

The singer-turned-TV presenter took to her Instagram page on Easter Sunday to share the happy news, posting a snap of the tot's ultrasound surrounded by Easter-related items such as baby chicks and eggs.

The picture also featured a blackboard, which read: "We're eggspecting. Baby Humes. October 2020."

Rochelle wrote in the caption: "There's a baby bunny in my oven."

Former JLS star Marvin shared the same picture on his Instagram page, and wrote: "And there's another Bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due Oct 2020. our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

The couple are already parents to daughter Alaia-Mai, six, and three-year-old Valentina.

After sharing their news, they were inundated with messages of congratulations from their celebrity friends, including Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who commented on Rochelle's page: "Congrats beauty."

"Congratulations. This is wonderful," Craig David said below Marvin's picture.

It's going to be a busy year for ex-The Saturdays star Rochelle and Marvin, as his boyband JLS recently announced they're reuniting for a comeback tour, which kicks off this November in Belfast, Northern Ireland.