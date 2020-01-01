NEWS Paul McCartney's handwritten Hey Jude lyrics sell for $910,000 at auction Newsdesk Share with :







Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics to The Beatles' classic hit Hey Jude sold for a staggering $910,000 (£730,803) at auction.



The sheet, which the star used during a July, 1968 recording session at London's Trident Studios and then gifted to a studio engineer, had a pre-auction estimate of $160,000 (£128,493).



The sale of the item was a highlight of The Beatles-themed lot that coincided with the 50th anniversary of the band's breakup on Friday.



Other notable items included the drumhead from The Beatles' 1964 concert at San Franciscos Cow Palace ($200,000, £160,616), John Lennon and Yoko Onos Bagism drawing ($93,750, £75,289), a shooting script for a Hello, Goodbye promotional video featuring handwritten notations by Lennon and George Harrison ($83,000, £66,656), and Ringo Starr's Abbey Road ashtray ($32,000, £25,699).



"This stage of the Fab Four's first performance is not only one of the most extraordinary artefacts ever to come to market from Beatles history, but all of music history," Julien's Auctions' Martin Nolan said in a statement.



"We're thrilled to offer this remarkable and unique piece that set the stage for the auspicious start of the greatest rock 'n' roll band of all time as well as these other incredible and significant items that celebrate the magic of Beatlemania."