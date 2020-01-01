NEWS The Weeknd on course for eighth week at Number 1 with Blinding Lights Newsdesk Share with :







The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



The Weeknd is in pole position for an eighth week at Number 1 with Blinding Lights. The Canadian’s first UK chart topper is over 4,000 chart sales ahead based on downloads and streams from across the weekend. Blinding Lights is one of only seven songs to have had three or more separate stints at Number 1.



Songs that could reach new peaks this week include Mabel’s Boyfriend (9) and Falling by Harry Styles (15).



The highest climber on today’s sales flash is Tequila by producers/DJs Jax Jones & Martin Solveig, and British singer-songwriter Raye. The party anthem rockets 14 places to Number 18.



Outside of the Top 20, the most downloaded song on the First Look chart is Everyday Heroes by Scottish rock band Skerryvore. Reaching Number 38 based on two days of chart sales, the charity single in aid of the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal features a variety of Scottish acts who recorded their contributions in isolation. Acts who lent their support include Peat & Diesel, Tide Lines and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.