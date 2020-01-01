NEWS Rihanna scolds fans for asking about new album Newsdesk Share with :







Rihanna called out fans pestering her about new music when she's "tryna (sic) save the world" from the coronavirus pandemic.



The Work hitmaker has already donated $5 million (£4 million) to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, and teamed up with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on a $4.2 million (£3.4 million) donation for domestic violence victims suffering during the coronavirus lockdown.



Taking to Instagram Live on Friday the star insisted this is not the time for fans to demand new musical releases and she's committed to her philanthropic efforts.



"If one of y’all motherf**kers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world, unlike y’all president….on sight!" the 32-year-old said.



The Umbrella hitmaker has been teasing the album for over a year but has remained coy about announcing a release date.



However, it's not all bad news for fans as Rihanna recorded a guest vocal appearance on Canadian musician PartyNextDoor's new track Believe It, which dropped last month and had the star trending worldwide on Twitter.