BTS have announced plans for an at-home concert series

The South Korean band - who are currently one of the top-selling music acts in the world - have confirmed that the BANG BANG CON series will be available to stream for fans around the world, many of whom are currently stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The eight-part online special will feature a series of past concerts, with all of the gigs being made available by the YouTube channel BANGTANTV.



The upcoming series of gigs will kick off with 2015's 'BTS LIVE: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage' on April 17.



Meanwhile, BTS recently launched a weekly web series in a bid to get their fans to learn Korean.



The K-Pop stars' record label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced there would be 30 language sessions available on the app Weverse, beginning on March 24.



Bit Hit's boss, Bang Si-Hyuk, commented: "There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease.

"Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans."



BTS - which is comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - teamed up with the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies for the series.