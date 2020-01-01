NEWS Liam Payne missing son Bear during coronavirus lockdown Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Payne hasn't seen his son Bear for weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown.



The One Direction singer has revealed his son Bear, three, is at home with his mum, British pop star Cheryl, while Liam is self-isolating in London.



"Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult," the 26-year-old told The Sun, revealing he regularly FaceTimes with his boy.



"It was right around his birthday that it (lockdown) happened. It was one of the first times I was in the ­country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, 'I don’t know how I feel about it'.



"It’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t."