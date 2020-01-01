NEWS Alesha Dixon loves homeschooling her daughter Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Boy Does Nothing' hitmaker has had to take on teaching duties as schools are shut amidst the coronavirus pandemic but she is really enjoying it as she has always wanted to be a teacher.



Speaking to Philip Scholfield and Holly Willoughby via video link, she said: "I'm enjoying teaching, my partner and I take it in turns. Azura is still adjusting to it but she's getting the hang of it. I'm missing having routine in my life, taking it one step at a time. We are very lucky that we have each other. Before I got into the industry, I wanted to be a teacher. I write on a chalkboard and tell my daughter to call me Miss Dixon."



Meanwhile, the 41-year-old singer and television personality - who has Azura, six, and Anaya, seven months, with her partner Azuka Ononye - previously revealed she doesn't want to wait too long to have another child.



She said: "I try not to look at it like that, but I'd be lying if I didn't say it's something that I think about. Especially when I think about potentially having another baby - I do think I don't know if I want to be too old before I have another ... Azura has good and bad days. Some days she says no, and then other days she says, 'Yes, time for a brother now.' "Another one! I'm like, alright, let's focus on this one, shall we?"



Azura has adjusted to life with a younger sister, although she admitted to her mother Alesha that she has found it tough.



She explained: "She had one day where she said, 'Oh mummy, it's really hard isn't it, having two children?' She did actually say that she missed it being just the three of us. 'But you did ask me for a sibling, you do know that mummy's done this for you?'"