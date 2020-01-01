NEWS Bob Dylan earns his first-ever number one on Billboard Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Bob Dylan has earned his first-ever number one on a Billboard Chart with seven-minute long 'Murder Most Foul'.



The music legend's first original piece of music in eight years - which is about the 1963 assassination of late former US President John F. Kennedy - has topped Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart, after being downloaded 10,000 times.



The 78-year-old singer/songwriter has only ever reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Like a Rolling Stone' in 1965 and 'Rainy Day Women #12 and #35' in 1966.



Whilst on the Adult Alternative Songs chart, 2000's 'Things Have Changed' placed at No2.



As part of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys, Dylan had three number two tracks on the Mainstream Rock Songs list with 'Handle With Care', 'End of the Line' and 'She's My Baby'.



However, his songwriting on 'Blowin' in the Wind' saw Peter Paul & Mary top the Adult Contemporary chart with his song, whilst The Byrds' version of 'Mr Tambourine Man' topped the Hot 100.



Dylan's latest track includes references to The Beatles, The Who, Nat King Cole, the famous Woodstock festival, and more.



He announced on Twitter: "Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years.



"This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting.

Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.

Bob Dylan (sic)"



Nick Cave has hailed 'Murder Most Foul' for being “extraordinarily comforting, especially at this moment" amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Dylan;s last album of new material was 2012's 'Tempest'.



Meanwhile, Timothee Chalamet is set to star as Dylan in a new biopic.



The 'Little Women' star will portray the pop culture icon in the tentatively titled feature, 'Going Electric', which is to be helmed by 'Le Mans '66' director James Mangold.