Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes surprise patients at a children’s hospital with virtual visits

The ‘Señorita’ hitmakers - who have been in a relationship since 2019 - are currently self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have used their time at home to video call a number of patients at the Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C.



Camila and Shawn teamed up with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to pull off the kind deed on Tuesday (07.04.20).

A post from the foundation’s Instagram account read: "When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello & @shawnmendes are on the other end… Let's just say, the happy tears are still flowing at @childrensnational. (sic)”

During the calls, Camila and Shawn, 21, answered a few questions, including one from a patient who asked the ‘Havana’ singer what social distancing with her boyfriend has been like.



Camila answered: "It's the most fun. He made broccoli eggs today. Have you ever heard of broccoli eggs? It sounds terrible, but it tasted great.”



Another asked Camila about her creative process, to which she said: "I kind of just, like, write down whenever I feel any emotion or … if I'm, like, journaling or if I'm, like, venting to somebody about something. Whenever I feel anything in particular, I like to just write down notes on my phone. Whenever I feel inspired or when I'm writing an album and I'm in the studio … I'll kind of just talk about how I'm feeling and [a producer will] play me a chord progression or some kind of instrumental that matches the vibe of how I'm feeling … Whenever I write the notes on my phone, it will usually revolve around a title.”



Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer recently revealed she and the ‘In My Blood’ singer have been teaching each other new skills during their time in self-isolation together.



Posting a picture on her Instagram Story of herself holding up a guitar, she wrote: "Shawn is teaching me this [guitar] and I'm teaching him Spanish, in the words of dababy, LETS GOOOO (sic)"