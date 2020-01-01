Rita Ora 'fearful' for mother's wellbeing amid coronavirus pandemic

Rita Ora is very concerned about her mother's wellbeing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Let You Love Me singer is currently living in London with her mum Vera, a psychiatrist who has signed up to work on the frontlines for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Recently speaking to U.S. TV show Extra via video chat, Rita praised Vera for her bravery in helping others during the health crisis, but also admitted that she gets worried her mother might end up contracting the potentially deadly disease.

"My mother is on the frontlines with the NHS back here in the U.K.," she said. "I get to see it firsthand, seeing my mum get up and go to work... It is real, what's happening is real.

"I think every day for her is a risk... I get a bit fearful and say, 'If you don't feel up to it you can stay home.' She feels obliged as a doctor to go and lend her services... I check in and say, 'How are you feeling? Please keep your distance...' It's scary, but for her, she believes in God and faith. She really is a hero for me."

Vera has described her days at work to her daughter as "frantic" and "crazy", and Rita added that her mum has also adopted a new routine for when she returns home from her rounds.

"She comes home, takes her clothes off, jumps straight into the shower," the 29-year-old explained. "It's a different way of living for right now."

Rita has also opted to lend her services to the NHS, registering as a volunteer alongside her older sister Elena.