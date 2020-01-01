Chance the Rapper and Kelly Rowland leading BET coronavirus relief fundraiser

Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, and Kelly Rowland are set to take part in a U.S. TV special aimed at raising coronavirus relief funds to aid the black community.

As reports suggest people of colour are among those hardest hit by the outbreak, bosses at the BET network have unveiled plans for Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort, which Rowland will co-host remotely with actors Regina Hall and Terrence J.

Other guests booked to make virtual appearances include singers Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, and Fantasia.

Scott Mills, President of BET, writes in a statement: "The COVID-19 pandemic is savagely compounding the profound health and financial vulnerabilities many Black Americans face. Every day, there are new reports of how this pandemic is killing African-Americans at much higher rates than other communities.

"BET is using all of our resources - our capital, our media platforms, our relationships with the creative community, sponsors, businesses and charitable organizations to support our community in this time of crisis."

The charity special, organised in partnership with officials at community non-profit United Way Worldwide, will air at 8pm EST on April 22 and raise funds for organisations providing help and support for African-American communities severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It won't be the first star-studded coronavirus relief fundraiser to hit TV screens - Elton John hosted the iHeart Living Room Concert For America on March 29, raising more than $8 million (£6.5 million) for the charities Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

The virtual pop festival featured at-home performances from Elton, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, and Tim McGraw, among others.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is curating One World: Together at Home, a big concert special arranged in partnership with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

It is set to be broadcast worldwide on April 18, when Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban will be among the artists making guest appearances.