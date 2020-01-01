Drake shows off 'overwhelmingly high luxury' Toronto mansion in magazine shoot

Drake has opened the doors to his stunning Toronto mansion in a new photoshoot for Architectural Digest.

The Canadian rapper sports a grey shearling-style coat on the cover of the magazine, with the inside pages featuring close-up looks at his extravagant abode.

Speaking to AD about what inspired his "overwhelmingly high luxury" home, the God's Plan star explained: "Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel. It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong."

Showing off his master bedroom, which is 3,200 square feet and boasts a black marble bathtub and two-storey closet, the musician added, "The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you're getting dressed."

The mansion, which is used in part in Drake's new Toosie Slide video, also features a NBA-sized basketball court, roof terrace, a swimming pool in the basement, and an awards room.

"I wanted to make sure people can see the work I've put in over the years reflected from every vantage point," Drake explained. "I also think the house says that I will forever remain solid in the place I was born."