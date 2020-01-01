Dave Grohl: 'Jamming with Prince was a fantasy come true'

Dave Grohl's impromptu jam session with Prince in 2011 went beyond his "wildest dreams".

The Foo Fighters frontman recalled the "rock'n'roll fantasy come true" in a video for his newly launched Instagram account, Dave's True Stories (www.instagram.com/davestruestories), which he has started to keep fans entertained amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star recalled jamming with the late Purple Rain icon at one of the sound checks for Prince's famed 21-date run at The Forum in Los Angeles and Grohl considers it one of the most impactful moments of his entire career.

"It was a proposition I had wished for my entire adult life," Grohl wrote about the invitation. "But never in my wildest dreams imagined possible. Jam. With. Prince. Absolutely unfathomable."

The former Nirvana drummer reveals he began to play onstage before the pint-sized star stepped in and made his dream come true.

"Prince watched, inspecting me with a grin," Grohl continued. "He motioned to his bass player to hand over the instrument... strapped it on, and proceeded to decimate the damn thing with the smoothest, funkiest, fastest, most graceful playing I have ever seen to this day."

Prince then "grabbed his signature guitar and started playing the opening riff to Whole Lotta Love."

The musician notes that no one else witnessed the "moment divine", adding he "had fulfilled a life dream, with no evidence of it to share with anyone other than a memory that will stay with me forever."