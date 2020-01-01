NEWS Megan Thee Stallion has 'never had a plan B' Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old rapper hopes she's able to fulfil her musical aspirations and, at the same time, complete her Health Administration course at Texas Southern University, as she works towards opening an assisted-living facility for the elderly in her hometown.



The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker - who was raised in Houston, Texas - said: "I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music."



Megan released her latest album, 'Suga', in March - but she insists her musical success won't stop her from pursuing her other long-term aspirations.



The rap star - who is currently having to do most of her studying online - told Marie Claire magazine: "When you really want to do something, you're really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both."



Meanwhile, Megan recently revealed she's learned she "can't care" about the public's opinion of her.



The rapper - who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years - insisted she's become philosophical about public opinion as her career has evolved.



She said: "I'm such a raw person and I'm so real, I literally just lay everything out, I don't have any reason to hide anything.



"The only thing that I don't like is when people talk about me and it's not a fact.



"If you gon' speak on my name, you got to speak the facts, because I'm not hiding anything, so don't go make up s**t, or don't go put your own story together. Fully understand what you're talking about before you talk about it."