Joe Jonas enjoying lockdown with Sophie Turner amid coronavirus pandemic

Joe Jonas thinks spending time at home with Sophie Turner amid the coronavirus pandemic is 'wonderful'



The 30-year-old singer - who married the 'Game of Thrones' actress in 2019 - has admitted he is loving being around his wife during the current lockdown.



The chart-topping pop star told Andy Cohen on Instagram Live: "I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people.



"We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time."



Joe is using his new-found free time to develop his culinary skills, admitting he's never cooked more in his life.

The singer also revealed he's been taking inspiration from his British wife.



He quipped: "I am trying to get my British delicacies down.



"For us it has been wonderful ... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another."



Meanwhile, Sophie also recently admitted she's enjoying her time in quarantine with Joe.



The 24-year-old actress - who played Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones' - revealed she was relishing the chance to spend quality time at home with her husband.



She explained: "I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me.



"I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don't understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing.



"I'm like, all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home. It's great."

Sophie said she only leaves the house "once a day to walk [her] dog".