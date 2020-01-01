NEWS Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong has already written six songs during self-isolation Newsdesk Share with :







The US rocker is using his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to get ahead with the band's next project, and the 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' hitmaker - who is joined by Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool in the trio - has revealed they are once again going to work with the Butch Walker - who produced their latest LP 'Father Of All…’ - on the new collection tracks.



He told Kerrang!: “I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on.

“I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”



Billie has also been taking part in live-streamed concerts and recently appeared on Sir Elton John's 'Living Room Concert For America', whilst he is set to perform for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert, along with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Lizzo and Billie Eilish.



But the 48-year-old star admitted he's feeling "pretty lost" as he is missing his sons Joey, 25, and Jakob, 21, who are also musicians, and had been in Europe on tour and have had to be self-isolated away from their mom Adrienne and their dad as a precaution.



He told the publication: “I feel pretty lost in all of this.



“I think a lot of people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can.

“It’s been hard, because I wasn’t able to see [my two sons] Joey or Jakob at first as they were touring Europe.

"We had to keep a distance, and it’s just been me and [his wife] Adrienne. When you have that separation, you realise that we take for granted some of the things that matter most to us.”

