NEWS Selena Gomez donating merchandise profits to Covid-19 relief fund Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez will donate $1 (£0.81) from each sale on her official merchandise store to a coronavirus relief fund.



The 27-year-old Lose You to Love Me singer announced the release of the deluxe version of her album Rare on Instagram on Monday, revealing it would be out on Thursday and feature three new songs, including Boyfriend, which she had teased during the Rare promotional tour.



"The deluxe version of Rare, featuring Boyfriend, She and Souvenir, is out April 9th. You can presave it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in my bio," she wrote in the caption besides the cover artwork for the Rare Deluxe album.



In a lengthy post, the singer explained that Boyfriend was written long before the crisis and having a partner is not a top priority for her.



"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic," she clarified.



"Because of that, I'm personally donating to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now," she concluded the post.



On her official merchandise store, a new banner has been added, which reads, "For every product purchased, $1 will go to support the PLUS1 Fund, set-up (sic) to support those in our community most at risk from the Covid-19 pandemic. You can also donate to the fund directly here."