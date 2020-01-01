Dwayne Johnson thrilled dream of country music stardom didn't come true

Dwayne Johnson is thrilled his dream of becoming a country music singer didn't pan out.

The 47-year-old is now a hugely successful actor, starring in movies such as the Fast & Furious franchise and Jumanji: The Next Level, after making the move to Hollywood from his former profession as a wrestler.

But during an Instagram Live Q&A with fans on Sunday, Dwayne admitted that before he found success in any job, he really wanted to make it as a musician.

"I did have a dream of becoming a country singer," he told his followers, recalling how the ambition emerged when he lived in Nashville in a "little s**t hole motel".

"I used to spend a lot of time down on Music Row," he continued. "I wanted to be a traditional country music singer. Had a decent voice that could carry a tune but I ended up buying a car from a crackhead... that's a long story... but it is the best thing that never happened to me."

Going on to reference another of his failed professional pursuits, Dwayne added: "It's just like me never making it to the NFL (National Football League). It was the best thing that never happened."

Dwayne has been going live on Instagram on Sunday nights to document his "cheat day" treat. This week's treat consisted of brioche French toast topped with blueberry jam, peanut butter and syrup, accompanied by a Tequila Sunrise cocktail.