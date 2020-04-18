NEWS The Lady Gaga curated One World: Together at Home to be screened on BBC Newsdesk Share with :







BBC One secures the first UK Television broadcast of One World: Together at Home – a special event from Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.



The event will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, in the global fight to end COVID-19.



Lorna Clarke, Controller, BBC Pop, says: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”



The live global special will take place on Saturday 18th April 2020 and will be broadcast live on ABC, Bell Media, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia in North America.



It will feature appearances from stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Friends of Sesame Street, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.



The global broadcast will then be adapted and broadcast on BBC One on Sunday 19th April.



The BBC One programme will feature highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers. More information about the content of the BBC One programme will be announced in due course.



Additional performances from the global broadcast on Saturday 18th April will be shown on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.



One World: Together At Home is ordered by Charlotte Moore, Head of BBC Content and is commissioned for BBC One by Jan Younghusband, Head of Commissioning, BBC Music TV and Alison Kirkham, Controller of Factual Commissioning, BBC. It is produced for the BBC by Twofour, the executive producer is David Brindley.