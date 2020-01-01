NEWS The Strokes' vinyl copies of new album 'The New Abnormal’ delayed by coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The Strokes' vinyl copies of their new album, 'The New Abnormal’, have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The New York rockers will release the CD and cassette tapes of their first record since 2013's 'Comedown Machine' as planned on April 10, but the vinyl won't be dispatched until April 24, as a result of a production delay due to the COVID-19 crisis.



Julian Casablancas and co sent an email to fans to let them know.



They explained that "CD, cassette and merch orders currently remain unaffected and will ship as planned”.



But added that “delays with vinyl production” mean that “there will be a slight delay with dispatching your order”.



Meanwhile, Julian recently admitted the group didn't tour 'Comedown Machine' because of "conflict and fear" spreading among the band.



The 'Last Nite' hitmaker admitted they "weren't in harmony" back then and didn't feel it was possible to promote the record.



He confessed: "You know, maybe in a few years it really won't matter and I'll just say it ... I could explain it, it's not a big deal."



The indie group felt like they were tied to a band that was "limiting to our personal lives" and that they had lost their "pure brotherly love" and all "musical inspiration".



He continued: "I guess it's not that controversial, really.



"There was conflict and there was fear and we got through it and we made records, but it wasn't, you know, out of pure brotherly love and musical inspiration."



However, The Strokes - completed by Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - are looking to the future with the most excitement they've ever felt during their 22-year career.



He said: "What we could do next excites me more than I have been excited in, I don't know, our whole career."



The new album was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and was produced by Rick Rubin.