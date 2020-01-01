NEWS Dua Lipa heading for Number 1 album with Future Nostalgia Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa is heading for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with Future Nostalgia.



Dua’s second studio album leads all formats this week (physical, download and streaming) and is outperforming Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2) by almost 2:1.



Dua narrowly missed out on the Number 1 spot to 5 Seconds Of Summer on last week’s chart, debuting at Number 2 with the biggest opening week of sales by a female artist in 2020 so far.



Last week’s victors in the highly competitive chart battle, 5 Seconds of Summer fall to Number 13 midweek with Calm.



Following his death last week aged 81, Bill Withers is on course for his first ever UK Top 10 album with The Ultimate Collection at 6, while his retrospective The Best Of lands at 34.



Just outside the Top 10, LA producer Thundercat could earn his highest charting UK chart position to date with fourth album It Is What It Is at 11, pop punk band All Time Low are at 12 midweek with their eighth studio album Wake Up, Sunshine. Psychedelic band The Lovely Eggs are on the cusp of their first Top 40 entry with sixth album I Am Moron at 16.



Metal group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs are grazing their way to a first Top 40 at Number 31 with their third studio album Viscerals, and finally, Gang, the collaborative album between drill rapper Headie One and producer Fred again.. is currently at Number 38.