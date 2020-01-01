NEWS Drake has seemingly ended his feud with Joe Budden Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Tootsie Slide' hitmaker appeared on the former rapper's Instagram live on Sunday (05.04.20), insisting he never deliberately goes out of his way to "avoid" the 39-year-old former rapper.



Referencing the fact he's met with other members of OVO before, Joe said: "You're the only one that, like, avoids me for some strange reason."



Drake insisted: "Never avoid you. I just don't see you. We're never in the same place."

The broadcaster jokingly asked: "Cause I'm too broke?"

Drake replied: "I didn't want to say it."



The presenter then pointed out the fact the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has sat for full interview with other broadcasters such as Elliott Wilson and B.Dot of Rap Radar so asked when he will get his own chat with the star.

He said: "When the album's ready."



Joe replied: "You've been saying that for a year, and now I have a whole leaked album with like 30 Drake joints."

But Drake dismissed those as "old s**t".



The two men have made jabs at one another several times over the years, with Joe having released a number of diss tracks aimed at the Canadian singer.



And during his 'Summer Sixteen' tour, the 33-year-old star took a swipe at his rival.

He quipped: "I should've brought Joe Budden up here and let him do 'Pump It Up' one time tonight. Pump, pump, pump it up. Fuck them n****s, man."



Last month, Drake announced he'd tested negative for coronavirus after going into self-isolation when he feared he'd contracted the disease from basketball star Kevin Durant, who was diagnosed with the deadly illness the just days after he partied with him at Nice Guy in Hollywood.



Speaking with his dad Dennis Graham on an Instagram Live, he confirmed he was negative, before adding: "That test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and s**t."