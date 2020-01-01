NEWS Carrie Underwood & Shania Twain lead country stars during ACM's virtual show Newsdesk Share with :







The best of country music showed up in force to entertain fans on lockdown on Sunday night (05Apr20).



Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Shania Twain led the the ACM Presents: Our Country TV special, offering up performances from their homes to fill the spot left by the postponed 2020 ACM Awards.



Underwood, who is up for Entertainer of the Year when the prizegiving eventually takes place in Las Vegas later this year, performed her current single, Drinking Alone, from her sofa after encouraging fans to find new ways to support each other and remain strong during the coronavirus crisis.



"Just remember, we're not really alone," she said. "We are alone, together, and that is exactly how we are gonna get through this mess."



McGraw offered up an acoustic version of his hit Humble and Kind, while Shania hit the stables to sing Honey, I'm Home and Man! I Feel Like a Woman to her pet horse and dog.



"These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do and pull together to get through it," Twain said. "Because, let's face it, we're all in this together."



There was also a highlight from the three stars of Lady Antebellum, who teamed up virtually to perform What I'm Leaving For.



The trio was joined by their kids, with Charles Kelley's son Ward and Dave Hayward's kid Cash both making appearances.



Hillary Scott introduced their contribution by stating, "This song is about walking out of your house and leaving your family to do what you know you're called to do, which right now is not an easy thing."



And prior to the main show, Chris Young served up a tribute to Joe Diffie, who lost his life to the killer virus on 29 March, performing the late singer's 1994 country number one Pickup Man.



The show also featured at-home performances from Luke Bryan, who dedicated Most People Are Good to the medical professionals treating COVID-19 sufferers, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who teamed up to sing Nobody But You from the country star's Oklahoma pad.