Duffy spent a month with rapist who kidnapped and drugged her

Singer Duffy has finally found the courage to open up about her four-week rape and kidnapping ordeal almost two months after telling fans the drama forced her to take a decade-long break from music.

In a heartbreaking post on her website, the 35-year-old Mercy hitmaker reveals she was drugged at a restaurant on her birthday.

"I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country," Duffy writes.

"I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened.

"I was stuck with him for another day, he didn’t look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him. I contemplated running away to the neighbouring city or town, as he slept, but had no cash and I was afraid he would call the police on me, for running away, and maybe they would track me down as a missing person."

The singer, real name Aimee Anne Duffy, still doesn't know how she found "the strength to endure those days", adding: "I did feel the presence of something that helped me stay alive."

Duffy and her kidnapper then flew back to the U.K., where he continued to drug her in her own home.

"I knew my life was in immediate danger, he made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me," she explains.

"The perpetrator drugged me in my own home in the four weeks, I do not know if he raped me there during that time, I only remember coming round in the car in the foreign country and the escape that would happen by me fleeing in the days following that."

Duffy explains she was too terrified to go to the authorities following her escape, and didn't even reach out to family or friends.

"Someone I knew came to my house and saw me on my balcony staring into space, wrapped in a blanket," she recalls. "I cannot remember getting home. The person said I was yellow in colour and I was like a dead person. They were obviously frightened but did not want to interfere... Thereafter, it didn’t feel safe to go to the police. I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me.

"I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger. I really had to follow what instincts I had."

The Rain on Your Parade singer first revealed she was held captive and raped in an emotional social media post in February, which has since been deleted.

"You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter," she wrote. "Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it.

"Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There's no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."