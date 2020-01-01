NEWS Victoria Beckham 'humbled' to chat to NHS workers amidst the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 45-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share snippets of conversations she had had with doctors and nurses in Scotland as she praised them for "inspiring" so many people and urged everyone to stay home to help them.



Taking to Instagram, she shared: "NHS FaceTime ... Yesterday I had the humbling opportunity to speak to an NHS team in Scotland. Please have a look and listen to what they are saying. They are so inspiring and we all need to do our part in staying home and helping these incredible workers and their colleagues on the frontline x VB (sic)"



It comes after Victoria revealed she is donating 20 per cent of her fashion and beauty sales to support those on the front line amidst the coronavirus pandemic.



She said in a statement: "We are committed to caring and supporting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 relief efforts - words can't describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe. We are in this together. At Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty, we firmly believe that during these uncertain times, feeding yourself and your family should not be one of those uncertainties."



Victoria will donate the money raised from sales on victoriabeckham.com and victoriabeckhambeauty.com to The Trussell Trust and Feeding America. Victoria's flagship store in London has had to temporarily close amidst UK government restrictions on what shops may open as part of strict lockdown measures but Victoria's online site is still going strong.