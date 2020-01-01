Justin and Hailey Bieber thank medical staff for Covid-19 response

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber honoured "all of the doctors, nurses, all medical personnel" working through the coronavirus crisis during a walk in the woods on Friday.

As the couple took a break from lockdown, the Yummy singer took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to medical teams worldwide working tirelessly to treat patients amid the public health crisis.

"Hailey and I had this thought to thank hospital staff and all the people working in this time putting themselves on the line to help people," he said in the clip.

"Um, you guys are awesome and we appreciate you and we know so many other people appreciate you, too. So, thank you."

A fresh-faced Hailey added, "We love you guys! Thank you for everything you guys are doing. We're praying for you," as Justin, wrapped in a red coat and fur hat, said, "love you".

"THANK YOU TO ALL OF THE DOCTORS, NURSES, ALL MEDICAL PERSONNEL !! WE APPRECIATE YOU GUYS!" the Intentions star wrote in the caption.

The post comes after Justin announced he has postponed his Changes Tour due to the coronavirus crisis, which was due to kick off in May. The star told fans to hold on to their tickets, as he will announce rescheduled dates soon.

"In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour," the statement read. "While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost."