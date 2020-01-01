NEWS Lil Nas X never 'planned' to come out Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker insists he "100 per cent" wants to represent the LGBT community but he doesn't want to force anyone to reveal their sexuality as they might not be in the place to open up.



He said: "The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret."



Before adding to The Guardian Weekend magazine: "I 100 per cent want to represent the LGBT community. I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't 100 per cent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it's just super hard. It's easier for me. I'm not depending on anybody. There's no one whos going to kick me out of the house - nobody to start treating me s****y. It might not be the same for another 20-year-old who doesn't quite have it figured out and still lives with his parents. My family knows now. But it's not something that's ever brought up or we speak about. We're quiet on it. Nobody's like, 'Oh, you got a boyfriend?'"



Meanwhile, the 20-year-old singer previously finds relationships "hard" because he falls in love "super-easily".



He said: "I have met a lot of great people this year. Relationships are hard because either I end up being too busy or I end up falling for another person. I fall super-easily."



Lil Nas came out in July 2019 and whilst he didn't tell anyone - including his managers and record label - before he announced it publicly, he did call his father first.



Speaking about his relationship with his dad, he added: "We have become closer. I mean, especially now because I don't have anything to hide. It was a shock for him. It's still the beginning phase. I'm not comfortable bringing a guy around yet."