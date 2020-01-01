Justin Timberlake honours 'idol" Bill Withers

Justin Timberlake has paid tribute to "one of my biggest idols", the late Bill Withers, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The Lean On Me hitmaker passed away on Monday, aged 81, but news of his death didn't reach fans until Friday, when a family statement confirmed that he had died of heart complications.

Upon hearing the sad news, Justin was among the stars who headed online to honour the singer-songwriter, writing alongside a gallery of snaps of the star: “You will always be one of my biggest idols. You taught me so much about how to keep it simple and real. I felt such a kinship with you even before we met. Your words and melodies… the chords that accompanied them… they reached into my soul and spoke to me so deeply. That’s what your music did."

He added: “It brought so many of us closer to you and to each other. And, to actually know you was truly something special. You shined a light that was so unique and warm.

"I looked up to you the same way I looked up to my Poppa… and he was my favorite human in the world. You have always been one of the greatest and will forever be," he continued. "I will miss your jokes and I will never forget your advice to me about music… ‘How does it make you FEEL? That’s the only question you have to answer.’"

The Mirrors star finished: "Rip Mr. Withers. One of a kind.”

Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Kid Rock, and Diane Warren were among the stars adding tributes to Withers.