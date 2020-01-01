Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a girl

Katy Perry has announced she's expecting a baby girl.

The Firework hitmaker and her fiance Orlando Bloom shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, posting a snap from what appeared to be their gender reveal party.

In the shot, the Carnival Row star shows off a massive grin, while his face is covered with what appears to be light pink shaving cream.

"It’s a girl," Katy captioned the shot, along with two pink heart emojis.

The reveal comes after the Wide Awake star told fans at her Melbourne, Australia concert on International Women's Day back in March that she was hoping for a baby girl.

Orlando is already dad to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The stars have reportedly postponed their nuptials until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, after previously planning to tie the knot Japan.

The American Idol judge revealed that she and the 43-year-old Lord of the Rings star are expecting their first child together on 5 March with the release of her song Never Worn White.

In the music video for the track, Katy showed off her blossoming baby bump, and later revealed during an Instagram Live Q&A session with fans that she and Orlando are “excited and happy” for the arrival of their little one.