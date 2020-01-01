Madonna joins Bill Gates' fight to fund coronavirus vaccine

Madonna has joined forces with tech mogul Bill Gates and his wife in seeking a vaccine or a cure for the coronavirus.

The pop superstar released a statement on Friday revealing she has teamed up with the philanthropists' Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to "find a drug that will prevent or treat Covid-19".

"We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families," she said in the video on Instagram. "I am so impressed by the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator's urgent efforts to find new or existing drugs that could effectively prevent or treat the disease."

Other partners in the initiative include Mastercard and Mark Zuckerberg's foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. “I have enormous respect for Bill Gates and the work he has done all his life,” the Material Girl hitmaker added. “He warned us of a global pandemic in 2015, and I wish to God we had listened.”

Madonna ended her statement by thanking the doctors and nurses who are putting their own health at risk by treating those who test positive for the deadly virus.

"I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable," she added.

“I know many of you have heard this one trillion billion times,” Madonna concluded her video. “But I’m going to say it again: stay safe. Stay home. Don’t panic. Fear will get us nowhere. I have faith in the human race that we are gonna pull through.”