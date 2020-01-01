NEWS Liam Gallagher has vowed to ignore Noel and his wife Sara MacDonald from now on Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old has been locked in a bitter feud with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel since band split in 2009 and after Noel joked about burning Liam's house down this week and Sara broke her silence on the toxic family feud, Liam thinks it is time to move on.



After a fan wrote on Twitter: "Don't think he's worth bothering with now Liam. For as long as they are together he won't budge. Clear that she is the dominant one there. Live your life,as you and Debbie are amazing and worth 100 of them. Thanks for all you do,the peoples rock n roll star xxx," Liam replied: "Your rite and I’ll try (sic)."



Another fan questioned him: "i hate to bring this up, and feel like sh*t for doing it, but have you read noel’s witch-i mean wife’s interview?" and Liam sarcastically answered: "I have indeed it’s marvellous."



In an interview with British Vogue this week, Noel, 52, admitted he had thought about Liam's request to reform Oasis and joked he also considered burning his brother's house down.



He said: "I've often thought "Lets just do a gig", he said. 'But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this f***ing idiot up. The only other thing I could come up with was burning his house down or smashing his car in...but that's not going to solve anything is it?"



And Liam - who is engaged to Debbie Gwyther - reacted on Twitter by writing: "So I hear Noel Gallagher wants to burn my house down f**king hell im in total shock and they say im the 1 who goes round threatning people WOW (sic)."



He later made a joke about Noel's confession, saying that the smell of burning toast made him worry about if his brother had carried out the threat.



He quipped: "Sh*t me pants then for a second thought I could smell burning then I realised it was the toast burning c’mon you know LG x (sic)."



And when asked by a fan what he had dreamt about, he said: "Some naff **** burning my house down."