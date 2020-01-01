NEWS Pink wins two-week battle with coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Pink and her son have won a battle with the coronavirus.



The Trouble singer has joined the likes of Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, and Sara Bareilles among the stars who have been given the all-clear after testing positive for COVID-19.



Taking to social media on Friday night (03Apr20), the singer, real name Alecia Moore, revealed she and three-year-old Jameson started showing symptoms of the virus two weeks ago.



"Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," she wrote on both Twitter and Instagram. "My family was already sheltering at home and continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."



Pink then attacked U.S. government officials for the limits on coronavirus testing on Los Angeles' Westside, where she lives with husband Carey Hart and their two children.



"(It is a) failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she added. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."



To help the process, she is donating $1 million (£810,000) to support health care workers in the native Pennsylvania and adopted L.A.



"I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center," she explained. "Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

"THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!"



Then, addressing fans, she added: "These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."