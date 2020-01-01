John Legend and Kid Rock add tributes to late soul man Bill Withers

John Legend and Kid Rock have added their tributes to Bill Withers following news of the reclusive soul man's death.

The Lean On Me singer died of heart complications on Monday (30Mar20), but news of his passing wasn't released until Friday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the music world and beyond.

Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilson and Nile Rodgers were among the first wave of musicians offering up heartfelt salutes on social media, and later on Friday, Legend and Kid Rock added their thoughts.

Legend posted a photo of himself and Withers onstage at the late star's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Instagram and added the caption: "He hadn't sung in public for many years but he joined me and Stevie (Wonder) for Lean on Me. Thank you for the inspiration and the memories, Bill. Everyone, take the time to explore his catalog today. What an incredible songwriter/storyteller."

Kid Rock added: "RIP Bill Withers. One of my favorites of all time. His Live at Carnegie Hall record has been at the top of my list for decades. What an incredible talent and genuine soul. He will be missed by so many."

There were also added tributes from Ivanka Trump, Eagles star Joe Walsh, California Senator Kamala Harris, basketball greats Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilson, and Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, actress Holly Robinson Peete, and Flea, who offered up a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"Ahh man. Has anyone ever sang popular music better? Take a bath in that voice," he wrote. "He touched my heart every time. He had no interest in fame-game and power, so he stepped away from the music business as a young man, after he got what he needed, and enjoyed his life.

"His songs will always sound fresh, exciting, deep and sexy as f**k. Bill Withers I love you, an infinite wellspring of inspiration and joy. I’m about to crank up some Bill and let the cosmic healing energies of his voice flow through me once again..."