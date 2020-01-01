Taylor Swift turns DJ for first Hits 1 n Chill show

Taylor Swift has launched a career as a DJ from her home.

The ME! singer hosted Sirius XM show Hits 1 n Chill - the first of the satellite network's Home DJ series - on Friday (03Apr20).

The series will feature Swift and other artists sharing their most requested hits as well as their favourite music. Upcoming hosts will include Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Kelsea Ballerini, and Charlie Puth.

"We love to connect fans with their favorite artists and our Home DJ series will bring some of the biggest names in music into our homes as people look for ways to be entertained," Sirius XM president Scott Greenstein said in a statement. "Taylor Swift will lead the way and will be followed by many stars on Hits 1 in the days ahead as they play their favorite music for the channel’s faithful national audience and new listeners, too."

Taylor kicked off the first show by explaining she's using her coronavirus lockdown time to perfect her cooking skills, while reading and watching classic films she has never seen, like Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window.

She also told listeners she has been spending a lot of time online looking for ways "to help others", before praising the doctors and nurses on the front line of the pandemic.

She also urged fans to keep in touch with each other and with family and friends during the lockdown, revealing she hosts a "weekly family FaceTime" with her nearest and dearest.

"We can still keep in touch with people and play games with friends and family...," she said. "Reach out to friends you haven't talked to in a while."

Among the tracks she played on her Hits 1 show were hits by Conan Gray, Ariana Grande, Arizona Zervas, Tones & I, Justin Bieber, Halsey, and her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, spinning his latest hit Adore You.

Taylor has already been a big player in the coronavirus relief effort, handing out cash to fans who have lost their jobs and covering the wages of staff at a struggling Nashville, Tennessee record store.