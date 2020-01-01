NEWS Adam Levine says his wife would 'punch [him] in the face' if he asked for a third baby Newsdesk Share with :







The Maroon 5 frontman has denied recent rumours Behati is expecting her third child - which began when she posted a cryptic picture on Instagram - and has said the model is vehemently against adding to their brood, as she’s perfectly happy with their two daughters - Dusty Rose, three, and Gio Grace, two.



Speaking to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, Adam, 41, said: “No, she’s not currently pregnant. I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she’d punch me in the f***ing face.”



Rumours of Behati’s pregnancy began last month when she posted a picture that was blurry and out of focus, which some fans assumed was a close up of a sonogram.



The 31-year-old model was then forced to go live on Instagram to deny the speculation, and insisted the image was just something her eldest daughter Dusty had snapped and posted by mistake.



She explained: “Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol. Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library i thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy - it’s a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants! (sic)”



Meanwhile, Behati previously said she feels “empowered” by her brood.



Alongside a picture of her carrying both children, Behati wrote: "Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, i won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered. This is my #sharestrong thanks @kateupton for starting this. (sic)"