NEWS Liam Gallagher 'in total shock' after hearing his brother Noel claim he’d considered 'burning his house down' Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher is “in total shock” after hearing his brother Noel Gallagher claimed he’d considered "burning his house down”.



The 47-year-old singer has been in a bitter feud with his sibling and former Oasis bandmate Noel since the ‘Wonderwall’ hitmaker split in 2009, and in an interview published this week, Noel confessed to having thought about setting fire to Liam’s house, or “smashing his car in”.



And in response, Liam has hit out on Twitter, arguing that critics often brand him as the “threatening” one.



He wrote: “So I hear Noel Gallagher wants to burn my house down f***ing hell im in total shock and they say im the 1 who goes round threatning people WOW (sic)”



Noel’s original comments came as he said he has contemplated doing an Oasis reunion gig with Liam - but only so he could "shut this f***ing idiot up”.



The ‘Shockwave’ hitmaker has been “demanding” the band get back together for a charity concert to help fund the UK's over-stretched National Health Service once the coronavirus pandemic is over, but Noel has continued to dash hopes of the Britpop group ever reforming.



He said: "I've often thought 'Lets just do a gig'.

"But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this f***ing idiot up.

"The only other thing I could come up with was burning his house down or smashing his car in ... but that's not going to solve anything is it?”



Despite Noel not budging, Liam has vowed to go ahead the charity concert without his rival brother, though he is yet to confirm if former bandmates from various incantations of the group, including Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Alan White, Chris Sharrock, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, and Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan, would be involved.



He tweeted: "Wanna clear a few things up oasis gig for NHS charity as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me will happen with or with out Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it'll still blow you knickers off as you were LG x.(sic)"



He had previously tweeted: "Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c'mon you know As we were LG x (sic)"