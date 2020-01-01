NEWS Niall Horan has cancelled his world tour Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer has become the latest artist to axe his tour dates amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the entirety of his 2020 ‘Nice To Meet Ya World Tour’ now off the cards.



Niall will instead plan a new tour for 2021, but all ticketholders for the current dates will receive refunds, rather than being able to hold on to their tickets.



In a message posted to social media, he wrote: “Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not more forward with the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ world tour this year.



“This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority. Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn’t feel right and I’m so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets.



“I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021.



“I want to announce new dates soon but I don’t think it’s fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal.



“As you all know touring and having the fortune to play in front of all of you beautiful people is the reason I love my job and my life. I cannot wait to be back. For the time being, please stay safe everyone.”



Niall was due to be accompanied on his tour by his friend and ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker Lewis Capaldi.



The cancellation comes after the ‘No Judgement’ singer said last month the tour would be going ahead as planned unless circumstances changed.



He said at the time: "My tour is going ahead as of now with Lewis.



"But God knows, day by day things are changing, it would be a shame to lose it but we have to listen to the people too."