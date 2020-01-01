NEWS Cardi B donates vegan protein drinks to first responders and healthcare workers Newsdesk Share with :







Cardi B has donated 20,000 meal supplement drinks to first responders and healthcare workers in New York.



The Bodak Yellow rapper was admitted to hospital on Wednesday night after suffering with "real bad stomach problems" for the last few days.



The star was treated and discharged, and in an Instagram Live post on Thursday, she insisted her ailment had nothing to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.



However, as the global pandemic continues, Cardi decided to give back to medical professionals by donating 20,000 bottles of OWYN - a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink - to workers who often don't even get a chance to eat during their shifts, reported TMZ.com.



The I Like It star joins a list of celebrities including Ciara and Russell Wilson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Arnold Schwarzenegger who have handed out millions to help provide meals for those in need and medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.



The donation comes after the star slammed the U.S. government over its response to the public health crisis, raging in an Instagram Live stream: "Are y'all spraying s**t in the street, are y'all gonna one by one take our temperature to see if we got it? How am I supposed to know that I have the Coronavirus?"