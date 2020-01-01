Soul legend Bill Withers dies

Bill Withers has died at the age of 81.

The soul legend, responsible for hits including Lean on Me, Lovely Day, Just the Two of Us, and Ain't No Sunshine, died on Monday from heart complications, his family told The Associated Press on Friday.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart, driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," a statement reads. "As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

The three-time Grammy Award winner had a string of hits in the early 1970s, including Lean on Me, which topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972.

The track, which talks of supporting others through difficult times, has become something of an anthem during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists, and more posting their own renditions online.

Withers's songs have become hugely popular classics but he withdrew from making music in 1985. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Stevie Wonder.

He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and children, Todd and Kori.