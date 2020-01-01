Mariah Carey's Brighton Pride show cancelled

Britain's biggest LGBTQ festival Brighton Pride has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, with headline shows from Mariah Carey and the Pussycat Dolls not going ahead.

The superstar had been due to headline the event this summer, performing on 1 August, with the Pussycat Dolls on stage the following night.

However, organisers announced on Friday that the festival is off due to restrictions brought in to reduce the spread of the virus - and celebrations of Brighton Pride's 30th anniversary will be postponed until 2021.

A statement posted on the festival’s website reads: "It is with a heavy heart that Brighton & Hove Pride have taken the difficult decision to postpone our landmark 30th-anniversary celebrations that were due to take place on 1st & 2nd August until 2021.

"We are shocked and devastated by the unprecedented turn of events over the past weeks – especially the catastrophic health and economic impacts this pandemic is having on members of our community."

Brighton's Pride has for many years been the biggest celebration of the U.K.'s LGBTQ community, with Kylie Minogue headlining last year and Britney Spears performing to a crowd of more than 57,000 in 2018.

The cancellation follows the postponement of many other cultural events, including Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.