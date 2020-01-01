Ashley Roberts hits back at Pussycat Dolls' critics

Ashley Roberts didn't hold back as she shared a strongly-worded message for critics of the Pussycat Dolls and their sexy performances.

The 38-year-old singer and her bandmates have faced backlash since their return to the spotlight, with many viewers complaining to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom about the group's provocative performances on the television.

But Ashley isn't interested in hearing people slam the five-piece for their raunchy displays.

"Someone told me that within the stage of me as a woman that I shouldn't be sexy and I'm like 'f**k off'," she snapped during a filmed photoshoot with famed photographer Rankin, according to Britain's The Sun. "Magic Mike comes on and everyone loves it but women do it and we're called prostitutes.

"I want to embrace the fact that I'm a woman getting to go back out with my girls as that sometimes doesn't happen. We have nothing to prove we just want to go out there and have some fun again. I want to be sexy when I'm like 90!"

The Pussycat Dolls had to push their reunion tour dates back until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ashley told Sky News that while she was disappointed about the delay, she understands why it had to happen.

"I know and we were so excited about doing our tour," she sighed. "But under the circumstances, what matters most is everybody being safe and healthy. So we knew that they had to be postponed and we're just grateful that we actually have locked-in dates for October."