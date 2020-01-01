Colbie Caillat and fiance split

Singer Colbie Caillat and her fiance Justin Young have ended their engagement and split after 10 years together.

The former couple announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, with Caillat assuring fans that she and Justin will continue to work on new music together as members of the band Gone West.

"This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all," she wrote. "After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends.

"It will be hard, but often times the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow. We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together."

The pair became engaged in May 2015, and co-founded Gone West in 2018.